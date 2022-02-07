Left Menu

New update lands on Asus ROG Phone 5s: Here's what's new

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:37 IST
Image Credit: Asus

The Asus ROG Phone 5s is receiving a new update that brings along the January 2022 Android security patch and a couple of fixes. The latest update bumps up the phone's firmware to version 18.1220.2201.186 and is rolling out to the worldwide unit of the phone.

The update fixes an issue where Instagram would crash when launched as a twin app as well as the ringtone popping issue in the WeChat app.

Below are the release notes of the update (via):

  1. Updated Android security patch to 2022-01
  2. Fixed an issue where the game field of view could not keep up with the sliding speed of your fingers in Garena Free Fire
  3. Fixed an issue where Instagram would crash when launched as a twin app
  4. Fixed an issue of ringtone popping after answering a WeChat call when using a Bluetooth headset
  5. Optimized audio parameters

As always, the update is rolling out in batches and may take some days for all units to receive it. If you haven't received the update notification yet, go to your phone Settings > System > System updates to manually check for it.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5s comes with a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 360Hz native touch sampling rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. For biometric authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

For photography, the handset houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chatting.

