BCIC launches startup incubation centre in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:48 IST
A startup incubation centre set up by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) was inaugurated on Monday by the Karnataka Minister for IT-BT and Skill Development Ashwath Narayan.

This incubation centre is an addition to the existing startup ecosystem in the city and the state, the minister's office said in a statement.

Speaking at the launch, Narayan said private organisations such as BCIC coming forward to set up an incubation centre would be supplementary to maintain the leading position of the state in the emerging technological sphere.

Lauding the initiative, the minister said the BCIC has set up an Incubation Centre to support budding Startup entrepreneurs with the objective of providing necessary guidance, tech support, infrastructure, access to investors, networking, and facilitating a host of other resources that may be required for Startups to survive and scale.

''This Incubation centre aims to further the startup ecosystem in the tate by fostering Startups to scale-up to attain a competitive edge”, he explained.

Narayan also recommended BCIC to look into collaborating with public universities to achieve the objective.

According to the minister, the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) implemented by the state would help to create the skilled human resource needed for the industr.

He added that the government has been supporting to sustain the momentum with forward looking policies including Engineering Research and Development policy, programmes like ‘Beyond Bengaluru’, and by setting up Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) offices.

The state has a robust ecosystem with network of incubation centers in 30 engineering colleges beyond Bengaluru in 18 districts across Karnataka, he said, adding that in addition, Centers of Excellences for IoT, Data Science, AI, AVGC, Cybersecurity and others have a strong focus on skilling and development of youth.

