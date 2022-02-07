US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St edges higher at open; Peloton jumps

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday, after a week of volatile trading spurred on by mixed quarterly results from big technology companies, while Peloton jumped on media reports of interest from potential buyers including Amazon.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.64 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 35,108.38.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 5.22 points, or 0.12%, at 4,505.75, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 20.78 points, or 0.15%, to 14,118.79 at the opening bell.

