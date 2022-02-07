KFC apologises after social media outrage over message on Kashmir

Left Menu

Updated: 07-02-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:36 IST
Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) chain KFC on Monday apologised following an outrage on social media over a post from its Pakistan-based franchise supporting separatists in Kashmir.

''We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride,'' according to a message on KFC India official account on Twitter.

Earlier, in a social media post, a verified account of KFC had supported the separatists in Kashmir and posted ''Kashmir belong to Kashmiris.'' The incident follows the backlash that Hyundai Motors faced on Sunday on social media after a dealer in Pakistan posted a message supporting separatists in Kashmir.

A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity day, supporting what it called as ''struggle for freedom''.

Following the post, #BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many people asking to stop buying the company's products in the country.

On Sunday, Hyundai Motors India put out a message on social media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.

KFC is a subsidiary of US-based Yum! Brands that also owns popular QSR brands such as Pizza Hut and Taco Bell.

KFC had officially entered the Indian market in June 1995 by opening a restaurant in Bangalore.

Now, it operates over 450 stores in India through its franchise partners, which includes RJ Corp-owned Devyani International and Sapphire Foods.

