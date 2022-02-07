Left Menu

Huawei gets Rs 150 cr order from Bharti Airtel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:30 IST
Huawei gets Rs 150 cr order from Bharti Airtel
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom gear company Huawei has bagged an around Rs 150 crore order for maintenance of Bharti Airtel's transmission network, a source said on Monday.

The order is part of an existing deal between Huawei and Airtel and is in compliance with the National Security Directive on Telecommunication that allows continuation of old contracts.

''The order given to Huawei is less than Rs 150 crore as part of annual maintenance contract,'' the source said.

Email queries sent to Bharti Airtel and Huawei on the matter did not elicit any response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
2
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022