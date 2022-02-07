Left Menu

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 new leaks show kickstand, keyboard case, S Pen

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 new leaks show kickstand, keyboard case, S Pen
The latest batch of promo materials for the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra reveal a few accessories, colour options of the tablets, and some other features. As per GSM Arena, the images show the size difference between the 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8, the 12.7-inch Galaxy Tab S8+, and the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

The colour options for the tablets include - Pink, Silver, and Black, all featuring the recognizable black window design, which houses the magnetic strip for the S Pen and the camera frame. The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be available with a Book cover case and a Keyboard case with an embedded touchpad. The cover case can magnetically hold the Galaxy Tab S8 upright and have an embedded kickstand.

The keyboard seemingly attaches to the kickstand case. Whichever case, or tablet for that matter, you get, the S Pen comes supplied in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is coming on February 9. (ANI)

