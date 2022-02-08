Left Menu

U.S. charges Chinese company Hytera for conspiring with ex-Motorola staff to steal technology

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 00:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:11 IST
The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has criminally charged China-based telecommunications company Hytera for conspiring with former Motorola Solutions Inc employees to steal the American company's digital mobile radio technology.

In a partially redacted indictment unsealed in the North District of Illinois, the government alleges that Hytera Communications Corp recruited Motorola employees to steal proprietary trade data about the radios, known as "walkie-talkies." The indictment charges the company by name, but it redacts the names of other co-defendants in the case, at least some of whom are the former Motorola employees Hytera allegedly recruited.

