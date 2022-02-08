New Galaxy Watch 4 series update enhances health and wellness features

Samsung has announced a new software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series with enhanced health and wellness features and customization options and a new line of watch straps.

The update will be available via the Galaxy Wearable app for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starting February 10th while the new watch straps will be available starting late February.

Samsung says the latest body composition update gives users even more insight into their health progress. Samsung Health will also be providing body composition insights powered by Centr, a digital fitness program curated by Chris Hemsworth. Galaxy Watch 4 users will get a 30-day trial or full and unrestricted access to the fitness program.

The update adds a new interval target feature that lets runners and cyclists pre-set the duration, distance and number of sets for their workout. The smartwatch will guide them through a custom intensity training session with a series of high-intensity workouts interspersed with low-intensity workouts.

Next up, the latest Galaxy Watch 4 series update brings a new sleep coaching program that helps users develop better sleep habits. The program tracks sleep patterns over seven days and also conducts two related sleep surveys and accordingly assigns one of eight sleep symbol animals - Unconcerned Lion, Sensitive Hedgehog, Nervous Penguin, Sun Averse Mole, Cautious Deer, Easygoing Walrus, Alligator on the Hunt and Exhausted Shark - that represents the user's sleep type.

Additionally, it guides users through a 4-5 week coaching program that includes missions, checklists, sleep-related articles, meditation guidance and regular reports to help users improve their sleep quality.

The Samsung Health Monitor app will be expanding to 11 more in March, including Canada, Vietnam and South Africa, allowing more users to monitor their heart health anytime and from anywhere. The app is currently available in 43 markets globally.

With this update, Galaxy Watch 4 series users can customize their smartwatch with additional colours and digital clock fonts. Further, new strap colors such as burgundy and cream and the new fabric band and link bracelet will be available for a more personalized look.

Samsung said a future Wear OS update will allow Galaxy Watch 4 users to stream music over Wi-Fi or LTE from the YouTube Music app on their smartwatch. In addition, Google Assistant will be available in the coming months.