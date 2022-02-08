Left Menu

Hyundai says regrets offence caused to Indians after Pakistani partner's tweet

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offence caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir. "As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region.

South Korea's Hyundai Motor said it deeply regrets the offense caused to Indians due to an "unauthorized" tweet from the account of its Pakistan partner that expressed solidarity for the people of the disputed territory of Kashmir.

"As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. We deeply regret any offense caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity," Hyundai said in a Twitter post on Tuesday.

Hyundai is facing calls for a boycott by hundreds of social media users in India, which considers the whole of Kashmir as an integral part of the country. The social media users said the company must apologize for being insensitive to India's position on the decades-old dispute over Kashmir.

