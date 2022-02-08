MSI launches new Gaming series of laptops in India equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H series processor and up to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

- The award-winning gaming laptops powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ H series processor and up to GeForce RTX 3080 Ti were unveiled at the global ''Gameverse'' virtual event - The new range of laptops starting from INR 1,11,990/- onwards are available on MSI authorized online and offline resellers NEW DELHI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming, creator, and business laptops has launched its new lineup of gaming laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel® H series processors. MSI, this year, demonstrated their determination and vision for the coming era of the metaverse at the CES 2022. These new gaming laptops boasting the Meta-ready logo are equipped with Intel® Core™ i7 or above processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3070 or above, for anyone who'd like to experience Metaverse-compatible performance. Following the global launch in January, the new range of laptops are available in the Indian market across MSI authorized online and offline resellers.

Also adding on to the delight of new gaming series laptops, MSI as a part of its early bird program will give its consumers a FREE $50 steam wallet code on the purchase of MSI 12th gen laptop till 15th March, 2022.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptops are based on the revolutionary Ampere architecture, with 2nd generation RT Cores for ray tracing and 3rd generation Tensor Cores for DLSS and AI. The new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU brings the flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs to laptops for the first time. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 memory ever shipped in a laptop, the RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. The new GeForce RTX 3070 Ti is up to 70% faster than RTX 2070 SUPER laptops and can deliver 100 frames per second at 1440p resolution.

Additionally, the new 4th generation of Max-Q Technologies, with CPU Optimizer, Rapid Core Scaling, and Battery Boost 2.0, further enhance efficiency, performance, and battery life. The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 30%~45% increase in CPU performance.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said, ''We are delighted to announce our new line-up of products for 2022 in the Indian market. With this new range which is an amalgamation of both creator and gaming laptops, we are entering a new era wherein human beings will interact with us through a combination of VR, AR, cloud system, AI, and internet technology. We believe that MSI Gameverse laptops are the key to this evolution and will be well received by our Indian consumers. With the new laptops, we are not only providing the best performance products for gamers to exceed their capabilities, but also providing the best efficiency for digital content creators to explore the infinite possibilities that lie ahead.'' Model CPU + GPU MRP Stealth GS77 12UHS 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (RTX3080Ti,GDDR6 16GB) INR 4,81,990.00 Stealth GS77 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,35,990.00 Stealth GS66 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,30,990.00 Stealth GS66 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 3,13,990.00 Raider GE76 12UHS 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (RTX3080Ti, GDDR6 16GB) INR 4,81,990.00 Raider GE76 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,85,990.00 Raider GE66 12UHS 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (RTX3080Ti, GDDR6 16GB) INR 4,47,990.00 Raider GE66 12UHS Intel 11th Gen Core i7 (RTX3080Ti, GDDR6 16GB) INR 4,14,990.00 Raider GE66 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,79,990.00 Vector GP76 12UH 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3080, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,46,990.00 Vector GP76 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,23,990.00 Vector GP66 12UH 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3080, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,40,990.00 Vector GP66 12UGS 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070Ti, GDDR6 8GB) INR 2,12,990.00 Pulse GL76 12UEK 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,62,990.00 Pulse GL66 12UEK 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,56,990.00 Crosshair 15 B12UEZ 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,56,990.00 Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition B12UGZ 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3070, GDDR6 8GB) INR 1,90,990.00 Katana GF76 12UE 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,51,990.00 Katana GF76 12UD 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3050Ti GDDR6 4GB INR 1,28,990.00 Katana GF66 12UE 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB) INR 1,45,990.00 Katana GF66 12UD 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3050Ti GDDR6 4GB) INR 1,23,990.00 Katana GF66 12UC 12th Gen Intel Core i7 (RTX3050 GDDR6 4GB) INR 1,11,990.00 Sleek & Sophisticated – GS77/66 Stealth The award-winning Stealth GS series are the lightweight, powerful laptops for gaming and professional use. The GS77 comes with a new ''core black'' color and a more durable zinc alloy hinge. At less than 21mm for Z height, MSI managed to enlarge the touchpad and keycap size for a precise and comfortable typing experience. It is also equipped with six speakers for crisp treble and powerful bass. Business gamers will benefit from the webcam lock switch and support for up to100W PD charging for better security and mobility.

Ultimate Powerhouse – Raider GE76/66 MSI Raider GE series is the real eye-catcher, retaining the panoramic aurora lighting which creates an alluring sci-fi ambience. The performance is even more astonishing; with the innovative thermal design by MSI, the Raider GE series performance can reach up to a total of 220W[1] with GeForce RTX 3080 Ti via MSI OverBoost. With displays up to 4K with the support of Discrete Graphic Mode, gamers will have a fast and smooth experience with the MSI Raider Series.

Born for Performance – Vector GP76/66 The Vector GP Series was born with a new concept; the name ''Vector'' represents MSI's expectation for the GP series to have all the power needed to move forward with a satisfying experience in gaming, engineering, or scientific computing. With Cooler Boost 5 Technology, the Vector's performance can reach up to 210W via MSI OverBoost.

Rainbow Six Extraction Edition – Crosshair 15 The Crosshair GL series is a collaboration between MSI and Ubisoft. The series features a futuristic design with exclusive sci-fi elements inspired by the feeling and mood of gameplay and comes equipped with Intel® Core™ i7 processors and Cooler Boost 5 Technology. The graphic performance is at a maximized level - setting the Crosshair series apart from its competition. Crosshair GL Series comes in three variants: Crosshair 15, Crosshair 17, and the limited-edition Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition that comes with an exclusive bundle pack.

Pulsating Power– Pulse GL76/66 The MSI Pulse GL76/66 keeps the design features by Maarten Verhoeven along with the titanium power-armor inspired by Pulse energy for the Dragon Army to enhance agility and flexibility. Cooler Boost 5 increases airflow by 15%, even with a 33% reduction of wall thickness.

Sharpen Your Game - Katana GF76/66 The MSI Katana series boasts a new knight image with magical immortal force – ''Dragon Power'' - wielding an enchanted sword of victory. This knight character was created by Justin Goby Fields, a famous concept artist from the United States. The Katana series are set to help gamers succeed with a comfortable key travel at 1.7mm and Cooler Boost 5.

MSI does not just innovate with its hardware, but also with the MSI Center software with the intention of creating the smartest laptops ever. MSI Smart Auto will auto switch the suitable modes depending on your usage, while Ambient Silent AI will detect ambient noise level (dB) to adjust the fan speed, giving you better performance with a relatively silent fan.

MSI's new Gaming series of laptops provide persistently powerful performance, innovative thermal solutions, and a bevy of new features, with MSI's signature aesthetic touch.

Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display - 17.3'' UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) - 17.3'' QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel - 17.3'' Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel - 15.6'' UHD (3840x2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel(Optional) - 15.6'' QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel - 15.6'' Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio - 2 x 2W Speakers and 4 x 2W Woofers designed by Dynaudio system - 1 x Audio combo jack - Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer - Hi-Res Audio ready - The Duo Wave speaker designed by Dynaudio system(2x 2W speakers) - 1 x Audio combo jack - Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer - Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port - 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, - 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), - 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Card Reader - 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output - 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) - 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C (w/ PD Charging), - 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100G (up to 2.5 GbE) Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam / Microphone IR FHD type (30fps@1080p) / Quadruple Microphone Sensor Fingerprint Reader / Ambient Light Sensor Fingerprint Reader Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 240W Slim adapter Dimension 397.6 (W) x 283.5 (D) x 20.1-20.8 (H) mm 358.3 (W) x 248 (D) x 18.3 -19.8 (H) mm Weight 2.8 Kg 2.1 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Raider GE76 Raider GE66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display - 17.3'' UHD (3840x2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) - 17.3'' QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel - 17.3'' Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel - 15.6'' UHD (3840x2160), 100% Adobe RGB(Typical), IPS-Level panel(Optional) - 15.6'' QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel - 15.6'' Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio - The Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by Dynaudio system - (2 x 1W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers) - 1 x Audio combo jack - Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance - Hi-Res Audio ready - The Duo Wave speakers design by Dynaudio system (2x 2W speakers) - 1 x Audio combo jack - Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer - Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports - 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A Card Reader - 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader Video Output - 1 x Thunderbolt™ 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, 1 x Mini DisplayPort - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP - 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Intel® Killer™ Ethernet E3100G (up to 2.5 GbE) Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam FHD type (30fps@1080p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr Power Adapter 330W(12UHS) / 280W (12UH / 12UGS) 280W Dimension 397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm 358 (W) x 267 (D) x 23.4 (H) mm Weight 2.9 Kg 2.38 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Vector GP76 Vector GP66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3'' QHD (2560x1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel - 15.6'' QHD (2560x1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel - 15.6'' Full HD (1920x1080), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio - 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers - 1 x Audio combo jack - Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance - Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP - 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A Video Output - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP, 1 x Mini DisplayPort - 1 x HDMI (8K@60Hz / 4K@120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr Power Adapter Up to 280W Dimension 397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm 358 (W) x 267 (D) x 23.4 (H) mm Weight 2.9 Kg 2.38 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name CROSSHAIR 17 CROSSHAIR 15 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9 Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Display 17.3'' Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional) 15.6'' QHD (2560x1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B12UGSZ) Keyboard Spectrum Backlight Gaming Keyboard Audio - 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers - 1 x Audio combo jack - Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer - Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C - 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A - 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (B12UGSZ / B12UGZ) 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (B12UEZ) Power Adapter 240W Dimension 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 27.2 (H) mm 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 26.9 (H) mm Weight 2.6 Kg 2.25 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Crosshair 15 Rainbow Six Extraction Edition Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 15.6'' QHD (2560x1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard Spectrum Backlight Gaming Keyboard Audio 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers 1 x Audio combo jack Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (B12UGZ) 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (B12UEZ) Power Adapter 240W Dimension 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 26.9 (H) mm Weight 2.25 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Pulse GL76 Pulse GL66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-12900H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3'' Full HD (1920x1080), 360 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel (Optional) 15.6'' QHD (2560x1440), 165 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel (Optional) Graphics Up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard RGB Backlight Gaming Keyboard Audio - 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers - 1 x Audio combo jack - Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer - Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C - 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A - 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication - Gigabit Ethernet - Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 - Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam - HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr (12UGK) 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr (12UEK) Power Adapter 240W 240W Dimension 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 24.2 (H) mm 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 23.9 (H) mm Weight 2.6 Kg 2.25 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name KATANA GF76 KATANA GF66 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-12700H Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR4-3200, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display 17.3'' Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel - 15.6'' Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel - 15.6'' Full HD (1920x1080), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to latest NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Ti Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Keyboard Red Backlit Gaming Keyboard Audio - 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers - 1 x Audio combo jack - Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer - Hi-Res Audio ready USB Port - 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C - 2 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A - 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A Video Output 1 x HDMI (4K@60Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet / Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 / Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 240W (12UGS / 12UG / 12UE) / 180W (12UD / 12UC) Dimension 398 (W) x 273 (D) x 25.2 (H) mm 359 (W) x 259 (D) x 24.9 (H) mm Weight 2.6 Kg 2.25 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

*All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

[1] GE76 reaches 220W performance when it's equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti PWR PWR

