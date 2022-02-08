HP, Aspen Institute announce accelerator to drive global digital equity

HP Inc. and the Aspen Institute, an international nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society, have announced a new initiative to accelerate digital equity across the globe.

Almost half the world's population, 3.7 billion people, has no access to the internet - a majority of them are women and in developing countries. The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed the wide chasm between the connected and the unconnected population globally.

The new Digital Equity Accelerator aims to bridge this gap across the globe, with a focus on education, healthcare and economic opportunities. The program will provide senior-level mentorship, workshops with experts, assistance in developing targeted programming, and strategies to support participating nonprofits in scaling their efforts to advance digital equity for underserved communities affected by the digital divide.

HP will provide innovative technology as well as more than USD100,000 in capacity-building grants for each participating organization, progressing toward its commitment to advance digital equity for 150 million people worldwide by 2030.

"Digital equity is the path for everyone, everywhere to have equal access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunity. Our partnership with Aspen Digital will bring impact and accountability to advancing the benefits of digital equity in people's lives," Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact at HP Inc., said in a statement.

Piloting in the United States, India and Morocco, the Digital Equity Accelerator is planned to expand in subsequent years to additional countries. Nonprofits in these three countries can participate in the virtual accelerator program to scale projects that improve digital equity for the communities they serve.

The program will launch on June 1, 2022, and each participating organization will get:

4 months of mentorship and training

More than USD100,000 in cash grants

Innovative technology from HP

Post-program support

Applications for the Digital Equity Accelerator program are now open and will be accepted until March 21, 2022, at 11:59 PM ET.