Samsung discontinues Galaxy S21 Ultra

South Korean tech giant Samsung has discontinued selling its Galaxy S21 Ultra in anticipation of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
South Korean tech giant Samsung has discontinued selling its Galaxy S21 Ultra in anticipation of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra. GSM Arena confirmed the news that Samsung has decided to discontinue selling the Galaxy S21 Ultra on its official websites in France, Germany, the UK and the US, among others.

This decision has come in anticipation of the Galaxy S22 Ultra that will be launched by the company on February 9. People who still want to buy the Galaxy S21 Ultra, can purchase the device from third-party retailers. (ANI)

