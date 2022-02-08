CALL FOR TEXTILE WASTE COLLABORATION

FASHION FOR GOOD CONSORTIUM PROJECT SEEKS INDUSTRY LEADERS TO HELP BUILD A NEW TEXTILE WASTE VALUE CHAIN IN INDIA MUMBAI, India, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fashion for Good is calling for industry stakeholders within the Indian textile suppliers and garment manufacturers to volunteer crucial information for an ambitious project to map the Indian textile waste landscape. The survey will collect data and resources vital to obtaining real-world estimates beneficial to mapping the landscape and successfully testing innovative technologies that are best placed to address the challenge of textile waste.

If one would like to find out more and contribute to the survey, they can register their interest with Fashion for Good through this form.

Fashion for Good launched the Sorting For Circularity India consortium project to understand the pre-consumer textile waste streams in India, and to trial sorting and mapping solutions. Together with industry players adidas, Levi Strauss & Co., PVH Corp., Arvind Limited, Birla Cellulose, Welspun India, and key technology partner Reverse Resources the project aims to build an infrastructure towards greater circularity in the years to come.

About Fashion For Good Fashion for Good is a global platform for innovation, made possible through collaboration and community, convening brands, retailers, suppliers, non-profit organisations, innovators and funders to make all fashion good.

At the core of Fashion for Good is their innovation platform. Based in the Amsterdam headquarters with a regional programme in South Asia, the global accelerator programmes gives promising start-up innovators the expertise and access to funding they need to grow. The platform also supports innovators through its scaling programme and foundational projects, driving pilots and supply chain implementation with partner organisations. The Good Fashion Fund catalyses access to finance to shift at scale to more sustainable production processes.

As a convener for change, Fashion for Good houses the world's first interactive museum dedicated to sustainable fashion and innovation, a Circular Apparel Community co-working space, and creates open-source resources and reports. Fashion for Good's programmes are supported by founding partner Laudes Foundation, co-founder William McDonough and corporate partners adidas, C&A, CHANEL, BESTSELLER, Kering, Levi Strauss & Co., Otto Group, PVH Corp., Stella McCartney, Target and Zalando, and affiliate and Asia partners Arvind, Birla Cellulose, HSBC, Norrøna, Teijin Frontier, vivobarefoot, Welspun and W. L. Gore & Associates.

Website: www.fashionforgood.com Twitter: @FashionforGood Instagram: @fashionforgood Facebook: FashionForGoodGlobal Medium: fashion-for-good PRESS CONTACTS: HEADQUARTERS Fashion for Good Earl Singh Rokin 102 1021 NV, Amsterdam The Netherlands +31(0)6 48189374 press@fashionforgood.com APAC id8 Media Solutions Neha Nair Office No. 42/52A, Municipal Industrial Estate, KK Marg, Jacob Circle Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, 400011, India +91 98206 93563 neha@id8mediasolutions.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)