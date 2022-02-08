Tunisia's judges call for work suspension and protest - Facebook post

Tunisia's Judges Association called on Tuesday for a suspension of work in all courts in the country on Feb. 9 and 10 in protest at President Kais Saied's move to dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council, according to the group's Facebook page.

They also called for a protest in front of the Supreme Judicial Council on Feb. 10, the post added.

Also Read: Tunisian president's top aide quits, citing fundamental differences

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)