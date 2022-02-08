Left Menu

Facebook, Instagram block handles of Chinar Corps

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:06 IST
Facebook, Instagram block handles of Chinar Corps
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ChinarcorpsIA)
  • Country:
  • India

Facebook and Instagram have blocked the handles of Chinar Corps, the Indian Army's strategically located formation in the Kashmir valley, for over a week now and have not responded to the official communication in this regard, officials said on Tuesday.

The pages on Facebook and Instagram were created to negate the lies and propaganda flowing from across the border and also to apprise people of the real situation in the Kashmir valley, an official said.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the matter had been taken up with the authorities concerned in Facebook, but so far there has been no response from their side.

''A link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed,'' read the messages on both Facebook as well as Instagram pages of the Chinar Corps, a popular name of XV Corps of the Army in Kashmir.

There was no immediate response from Facebook and Instagram, which are a part of the same company.

The two social media websites remove a page if it does not follow the rules and regulations laid by the company or if people report about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022