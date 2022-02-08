Left Menu

Bosch Global Software Technologies to set up facility in Hyderabad

Bosch Global Software Technologies will be setting up their facility here which will provide employment for about 3,000 people in the region, an official release said on Tuesday.During a virtual meeting with the leadership team of Bosch, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed the company and said the state has the best talent pool and infrastructure, it said.Bosch Global Software Technologies Vice-President Center Head Kiran Sundara Raman, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and senior officials were present in the meeting.BOSCH in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 19:41 IST
Bosch Global Software Technologies to set up facility in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

Bosch Global Software Technologies will be setting up their facility here which will provide employment for about 3,000 people in the region, an official release said on Tuesday.

During a virtual meeting with the leadership team of Bosch, Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao welcomed the company and said the state has the best talent pool and infrastructure, it said.

Bosch Global Software Technologies Vice-President Center Head Kiran Sundara Raman, Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and senior officials were present in the meeting.

''BOSCH in Hyderabad! German MNC & a world leader in Mobility, Industrial Engineering & Home Appliances has chosen Hyderabad as a strategic location with its Bosch Global Software Technologies and R&D presence. The proposed facility will provide employment to about 3000 people,'' the minister tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022