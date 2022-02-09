U.S. State Dept OKs possible missile sale to Jordan -Pentagon
The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to Jordan of guided multiple launch rocket systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $70 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Jordan has requested to buy 114 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) Unitary High Explosive (HE) Tri-Mode Fuze (GMLRS-U) (M31) Rockets, and 114 Reduced Range Practice Rockets (RRPR), the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a press release.
The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Missile and Fire Control, the agency said.
