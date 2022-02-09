Scoreboard: 2nd ODI, India vs WI
Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.
India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Shai Hope b Roach 5 Rishabh Pant c Holder b Odean Smith 18 Virat Kohli c Shai Hope b Odean Smith 18 KL Rahul run out (Akeal Hosein/Shai Hope) 49 Suryakumar Yadav c Alzarri Joseph b Fabian Allen 64 Washington Sundar c Alzarri Joseph b Akeal Hosein 24 Deepak Hooda c Akeal Hosein b Holder 29 Shardul Thakur c Shamarh Brooks b Alzarri Joseph 8 Mohammed Siraj c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph 3 Yuzvendra Chahal not out 11 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-2, W-2, NB-2) 8 Total: (9 wkts, 50 Overs) 237 Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 39-2, 43-3, 134-4, 177-5, 192-6, 212-7, 224-8, 226-9 Bowler: Kemar Roach 8-0-42-1, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-36-2, Odean Smith 7-0-29-2, Jason Holder 9-2-37-1, Akeal Hosein 6-0-39-1, Fabian Allen 10-0-50-1.
