Left Menu

Scoreboard: 2nd ODI, India vs WI

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 17:44 IST
Scoreboard: 2nd ODI, India vs WI
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the second ODI between India and the West Indies here on Wednesday.

India Innings: Rohit Sharma c Shai Hope b Roach 5 Rishabh Pant c Holder b Odean Smith 18 Virat Kohli c Shai Hope b Odean Smith 18 KL Rahul run out (Akeal Hosein/Shai Hope) 49 Suryakumar Yadav c Alzarri Joseph b Fabian Allen 64 Washington Sundar c Alzarri Joseph b Akeal Hosein 24 Deepak Hooda c Akeal Hosein b Holder 29 Shardul Thakur c Shamarh Brooks b Alzarri Joseph 8 Mohammed Siraj c Shai Hope b Alzarri Joseph 3 Yuzvendra Chahal not out 11 Prasidh Krishna not out 0 Extras: (B-2, LB-2, W-2, NB-2) 8 Total: (9 wkts, 50 Overs) 237 Fall of Wickets: 9-1, 39-2, 43-3, 134-4, 177-5, 192-6, 212-7, 224-8, 226-9 Bowler: Kemar Roach 8-0-42-1, Alzarri Joseph 10-0-36-2, Odean Smith 7-0-29-2, Jason Holder 9-2-37-1, Akeal Hosein 6-0-39-1, Fabian Allen 10-0-50-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022