Moj's creators are getting noticed by the best of bollywood

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- India's no.1 short video app Moj has provided the creators of India with a space to showcase their talent, creativity, and spirit. Moj as a platform strives to build a bridge between content creators and consumers, seamlessly connecting the two to curate an unbiased social experiential ecosystem. It is uplifting the true Bharat, one creator at a time.

One such creator is Rashi Shinde, a Moj creator with a whopping 10 million followers on the app. And her talent has impressed the one and only Ranveer Singh. A personal shout-out from the mega-celebrity at this age is an accolade worth the hype.

This is what Ranveer tweeted - ''Leela jaisi koi nahi! Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone Love the expressions! ‪#chotideepika '' https://twitter.com/ranveerofficial/status/1491282991557279747?s=21 It's not often that you wake up to a megastar talking about you, leave alone appreciating and loving your work. But today social media got asurprise when megastar Ranveer Singh stumbled upon a talented 12-year-old creator who he, in an instant, called 'Choti Deepika''.

The video shows Rashi enacting Deepika Padukone's iconic dialogue from Ramleela. She is seen slaying the theatrical dialogue with utmost sincerity and emotion, recreating Deepika's on-screen character from the film. Starting with her red Gujarati attire, traditional makeup & hair, her posture while delivering the dialogue to enacting each word passionately, all the details of her lip-sync video fit perfectly. Perfect enough to remind Ram of his precious Leela, even after 9 long years.

Rashi's video has become a digital sensation and has garnered over 50 million views on Moj. The Moj community showered their love for her performance and applauded her dramatic expression in the video with their comments.

Watch the video here - https://mojapp.in/embed/782590313 Moj supports the growth of millions of digital creators like Rashi and equips them with unlimited possibilities to grow and manifest their inner talents. They believe in cultivating an atmosphere where creativity can flourish freely and Rashi's populatrity is testament to that.

