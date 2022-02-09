Left Menu

Twitter testing playback speed options for videos

Twitter is working on a new feature to introduce a way to adjust the playback speed of videos on the micro-blogging platform.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:57 IST
Twitter testing playback speed options for videos
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Twitter is working on a new feature to introduce a way to adjust the playback speed of videos on the micro-blogging platform. As per The Verge, the company announced on Tuesday that it is testing video playback speed options on Android and the web.

For those that are in the test, it appears that you'll see a little gear when watching a video that you can click or tap on to access the different speed options. Based on Twitter's announcement tweet, it looks like you can watch a video at as slow as 0.25x speed or as fast as 2x. According to Twitter spokesperson Joseph Nunez, users will be able to pick playback speed on "Tweet Videos, Amplify Videos, Voice Tweets, videos in DMs, and Video Live Replays, depending on their platform."

Nunez also said that Twitter plans to expand the test to iOS in the future. Twitter is also in the midst of trialling a downvote button, which is being tested. The button is only found on replies, not on posts themselves. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022