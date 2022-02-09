Left Menu

Melania Trump to make Parler her 'social media home'

Parler, a social media service popular with American right-wing users, had also spearheaded the launch of her non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain technology venture in December. The site had gone dark for weeks early last year after major service providers cut it off for failing to police violent content that led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ELECTION/PROTESTS/qmyvmqewmvr/?utm_source=inline&utm_medium=article by followers of then-U.S. President Donald Trump.

Melania Trump to make Parler her 'social media home'

Former U.S. first lady Melania Trump will use Parler for exclusive communications and make the platform her "social media home", the company said on Wednesday.

Trump, who was barred from Twitter Inc and Facebook following the incident, is also looking to launch his own social media app called TRUTH Social https://www.reuters.com/world/us/former-us-president-donald-trump-launches-new-social-media-platform-2021-10-21 that he said would "stand up to Big Tech" companies.

The Parler app was launched in 2018 as a social media site for those seeking an alternative to major platforms including Twitter. It has over 16 million users. Parler quickly gained traction from supporters of former President Trump and is part of an expanding far-right media universe that includes TV broadcasters One America News Network and Newsmax, along with the video-sharing site BitChute and social media platform Gab.

