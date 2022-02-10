You can now split your bills on Facebook Messenger: Here's how

Meta has introduced Split Payments, a new feature that allows you to split your bill evenly or customize the amount each person owes on Facebook Messenger. The feature is now available to everyone in the United States who uses an iOS or Android device.

To use Split Payments on Messenger, tap the + icon in a group chat > select the payments tab at the bottom > tap the Get started button. Then, split your bill with friends and enter a personalized message, confirm your payment details, and send the request.

Friends who are new to payments in Messenger can easily add payment details to send and receive money, Meta said.

Next up, Meta has launched new voice message recording controls that lets you pause, preview, delete, or continue recording a voice message before sending. Additionally, the duration of voice messages has been increased from one minute to 30 minutes.

Apart from this, Meta is rolling out a new mode for sending disappearing messages on Messenger. With the new Vanish Mode, your messages will disappear once they're seen. You can also send disappearing memes, GIFs, stickers or reactions.

To turn on Vanish mode on Facebook Messenger, open an existing chat thread on your mobile device and swipe up. Swiping up again will return you to regular chat.