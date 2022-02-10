Left Menu

Samsung to bring four years of OS updates to future wearables including Galaxy Watch 4 series

Samsung, on Wednesday, announced its new software update policy for its new smartphone series, and now the South Korean tech giant has revealed that it is extending the same level of care for its wearables too.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Samsung announced its new Galaxy S22 series on Wednesday. The tech giant also updated its software update policy by extending it to four OS updates and five years of security patches.

The brand new Galaxy Tab S8 series will also benefit from the new update policy and Samsung is extending the same level of care for its wearables, as per GSM Arena. The Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and upcoming Galaxy Watch series devices will all get four years of One UI Watch and Wear OS updates, the company has confirmed in a statement obtained by the outlet.

Samsung recently brought a huge new software update for the Watch4 series too, which brings new interval training modes, a personalized sleep coaching program, body composition insights and new watch faces. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

