FIFA testing semi-automated VAR offside technology at Club World Cup

When football welcomed VAR (Video Assistant Referee) technology, not everyone saw it as a step in the right direction.

Long delays over tight offside decisions have been blamed for slowing down games, but now FIFA is hoping that its revolutionary semi-automated offside technology (SAOT), currently being trialled at the Club World Cup, may offer a solution.

Artificial Intelligence software is used to track every player allowing for a definitive - and speedy - decision on whether a player is offside.

Delays will be a thing of the past as animated illustrations can be flashed up on big screens in stadiums within just three seconds.

Pierluigi Collini, the chairman of FIFA's Referee Committee, was clear that the new technology should not be seen as ''robot offside'', stressing that match officials will still have the final say.

Should the trial prove successful, FIFA will aim to bring in SAOT for the World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

