Left Menu

Labour Min engages with job portals over skilling ecosystem

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 21:49 IST
Labour Min engages with job portals over skilling ecosystem
  • Country:
  • India

The Labour Ministry on Thursday held discussions with representatives of private job portals, including Naukri, Monster, LinkedIn, Indeed and TimesJobs.

The ministry held discussions towards strengthening the 'Employment and Skilling Ecosystem' in India, an official release said.

Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment held a meeting on 10th February 2022 with representatives of the top private Job Portals of the country, the release said.

The Secretary, Labour & Employment briefed about the vision of the ministry to strengthen the ecosystem to enhance job and skilling opportunities for its users and also informed the participants that the Udyam, e-Shram, NCS and ASEEM portals will be interlinked as per the Budget announcement made by the Honorable Minister of Finance.

The representatives from top private Job Portals like Naukri, Monster, LinkedIn, Indeed, TimesJobs, Quess Corp Limited, HT Shine, Freshersworld (A TeamLease Company), QuikrJobs, Portea, Freshers Live, HireMee, FirstJob enthusiastically participated in the meeting and appreciated the transformational vision of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The Ministry of Labour and Employment is implementing the National Career Service (NCS) Project as a Mission Mode Project for transformation of the National Employment Service to provide a variety of employment related services like job matching, career counselling, vocational guidance, information on skill development courses, apprenticeship, internships etc.

The services under NCS are available online which was dedicated to the Nation by Hon’ble Prime Minister in 2015. All the services available in the portal are free of cost for all stake holders including jobseekers, employers, training providers and placement organizations.

The NCS portals can be accessed directly or from Career Centres (Employment Exchanges), Common Service Centres, Post Office Network, mobile devices, cyber cafes etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022