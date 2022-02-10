Left Menu

Machine-to-machine service providers need to register with DoT

The Department of Telecom has mandated all machine-to-machine service providers to register with the department to address issues around security, interface with telecom companies and others. In order to address concerns like interface issues with TSP telecom service provider, KYC, security and encryption, all M2M service providers utilising facilities from authorised TSPs should have M2MSP M2M service provider registration, the DoT said in a guideline issued on February 8.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 22:53 IST
Machine-to-machine service providers need to register with DoT
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Telecom has mandated all machine-to-machine service providers to register with the department to address issues around security, interface with telecom companies and others. However, a telecom operator who wishes to provide machine-to-machine (M2M) service to third parties can continue under its current licence without registering for the service. The communication among devices like deduction of money on toll plaza through Fastag and sending the alert to the subscriber about deduction of money fall under M2M category where the message is transmitted automatically without involvement of human beings. ''In order to address concerns like interface issues with TSP (telecom service provider), KYC, security and encryption, all M2M service providers utilising facilities from authorised TSPs should have M2MSP (M2M service provider) registration,'' the DoT said in a guideline issued on February 8. Broadband India Forum president TV Ramachandran said that the move will liberalise the nascent M2M sector in the country.

''With the advent of 5G on the anvil and the explosive growth expected in the M2M/IoT sector, these guidelines could not have come at a more appropriate time. This will also encourage startups to develop myriad innovative applications and solutions for the benefit of the citizens,'' Ramachandran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022