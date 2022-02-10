Machine-to-machine service providers need to register with DoT

The Department of Telecom has mandated all machine-to-machine service providers to register with the department to address issues around security, interface with telecom companies and others. However, a telecom operator who wishes to provide machine-to-machine (M2M) service to third parties can continue under its current licence without registering for the service. The communication among devices like deduction of money on toll plaza through Fastag and sending the alert to the subscriber about deduction of money fall under M2M category where the message is transmitted automatically without involvement of human beings. ''In order to address concerns like interface issues with TSP (telecom service provider), KYC, security and encryption, all M2M service providers utilising facilities from authorised TSPs should have M2MSP (M2M service provider) registration,'' the DoT said in a guideline issued on February 8. Broadband India Forum president TV Ramachandran said that the move will liberalise the nascent M2M sector in the country.

''With the advent of 5G on the anvil and the explosive growth expected in the M2M/IoT sector, these guidelines could not have come at a more appropriate time. This will also encourage startups to develop myriad innovative applications and solutions for the benefit of the citizens,'' Ramachandran said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)