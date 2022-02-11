Left Menu

Science & Technology Ministry reaching out to states to build connection across all levels: Govt

In addition to this, a dedicated Science, Technology and Innovation Capacity Building Cell has been set up to address current barriers in technology adoption in government service delivery, promoting industry participation in RD activities and supporting states in building human resource capacity around futuristic technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 00:02 IST
The Science and Technology Ministry said it is reaching out to states as part of its efforts to build connections across all levels of government, industry and academia.

The Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to Government of India jointly called for a virtual session involving S&T departments and councils of all states to discuss the need for working knowledge of new-age technologies, process improvements, reskilling or upskilling and human resource development. The session was held on Wednesday.

''This session is the very first step in the design and improvement of both service delivery and a robust collaborative mechanism between the centre and state-level science institutions,'' according to an official statement. In addition to this, a dedicated Science, Technology and Innovation Capacity Building Cell has been set up to address current barriers in technology adoption in government service delivery, promoting industry participation in R&D activities and supporting states in building human resource capacity around futuristic technologies.

