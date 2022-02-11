Airtel internet services briefly disrupted this morning due to technical glitch; services restored
Bharti Airtels data network faced disruption for a brief duration across India this morning due to a technical glitch, the company said on Friday, adding that services have been fully restored.Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch.
- Country:
- India
Bharti Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration across India this morning due to a technical glitch, the company said on Friday, adding that services have been fully restored.
Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.
''Our internet services were briefly disrupted this morning due to a technical glitch. The services have been fully restored. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,'' Airtel spokesperson said.
Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharti Airtel's
- India
- Airtel
ALSO READ
Rahul's stand on social media platforms vindicated:Cong after Twitter says it is for healthy debate
Rahul Gandhi says followers restricted due to 'govt pressure'; Twitter says numbers accurate
Rahul's stand on social media platforms vindicated: Cong after Twitter says it is for healthy debate
Krunal Pandya apologises for 'inconvenience' caused after his Twitter account gets 'hacked'
Guinea-Bissau president says situation under government control -Twitter post