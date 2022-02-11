Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 Build 22000.526 (KB5010414) to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This update adds support for Windows Hello for Business Cloud Trust and as well as the ability to instantly mute and unmute a Microsoft Teams call from your taskbar.

With this update, you can now share cookies between Microsoft Edge Internet Explorer mode and Microsoft Edge. Additionally, this build lets you quickly share open application windows directly from your taskbar to a Microsoft Teams call.

Below is the complete list of changes and improvements in Windows 11 Build 22000.526 (via):