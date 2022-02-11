Left Menu

Samsung delivers display innovations to Hollywood Park

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 11-02-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 15:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Samsung said Friday it has joined the Hollywood Park Technology Alliance to provide display innovations to the 300-acre sports and entertainment destination and help deliver next-generation guest experiences.

SoFi, Google Cloud, YouTube, Verizon, Deloitte, Cisco, Square, Ticketmaster, Ross, Willow and PAM are other leading innovators who have joined the Alliance.

"Partnering with leading innovators helps us to deliver a revolutionary guest experience, made possible by the innovative alliance partners. We are ready for the long-term advancement of this incredible space and are looking forward to collaborating with our fellow technology partners," said Mark Quiroz, Vice President of Marketing for Samsung's Display Division.

The South Korean firm will contribute groundbreaking display technology solutions and products including its LED videoboard, ribbons and large format displays to the 300-acre destination in Los Angeles.

Last year, Samsung installed its Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium to enhance the fan experience. The 70,000 square-foot, dual-sided video board not only features the largest LED content playback system ever deployed but also has the first and only 4K, end-to-end video production in a stadium.

When complete, Hollywood Park will feature up to 2,500 residences, 25 acres of public parks and open space, a hotel, and up to 5 million square feet of creative office space.

