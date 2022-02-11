WardWizard enters high-speed electric scooter segment; launches three models

Gujarat-based electric vehicles maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility entered the fast-growing high-speed electric scooter segment with the launch of three models — Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu+ and Del Go.

Wolf+ and Nanu+ are priced at Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.06 lakh, respectively, while the fleet management scooter, Del Go comes at Rs 1.14 lakh, the company said.

It added that all the prices are ex-showroom and inclusive of FAME-II subsidy.

The bookings for three scooter models commence from Friday, the company said.

The launch of three scooters marks the entry of 'Joy e-bike' into the high-speed electric scooter segment. Designed and developed by the research and development (R&D) team, the new offerings are with a focus to promote localisation and the 'Make-in-India' initiative, the company said.

It added that the three products, to be manufactured at WardWizard Innovations & Moblity's Vadodra facility, are designed and equipped with modern and customer-friendly features along with durability as one of the key features.

''We are one of the first few manufacturers to focus on the next-generation mobility solutions and usher in the era of sustainable mobility with the concept of feasibility, availability and responsibility,'' Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility CMD Yatin Gupte.

He added that as the government is supporting the transition to e-mobility with various incentives and subsidies, ''we are also committed to strengthening and boosting the potential of the industry with cutting-edge technology and a world-class range of products''.

Gupte added that this year, the company is focussing on expanding its portfolio, network and diversifying into new segments. ''We shall continue to invest in R&D and creating a holistic e-mobility ecosystem to accelerate its growth and adoption of green mobility in the country.'' Both Wolf+ and Nanu+ come with 60-volt (35Ah) portable battery and in three drive modes — Eco, Sports and Hyper — offering a top speed of 55 km per hour and a range of 100 km per charge, with one charging cycle completing in 4-5 hours.

They also come loaded with features such as the dual fork hydraulic suspension set-up in front with a mono-shock suspension at rear, keyless start/stop, a combination of different sensors imparting the intelligent features and bluetooth connectivity, among others, according to the company.

Also, both the scooters can be tracked and the battery status can also be checked remotely, it said adding that GPS sensing, real-time position and geo-fencing are among many other features present on the scooters.

On the other hand, fleet management scooter Del Go is equipped with features such as a single-screen detailed dashboard consisting of all the info about the fleet, customisable alerts, downloadable customised reports for the fleet as well as fleet health monitoring and geofence alerts.

It also offers a range of 100 km per charge, the company said.

''Joy e-bike has already proven its strength in the low-speed segment and now the company is focussing to expand its portfolio in the high-speed segment, which is attracting all age groups and especially the next-gen commuters.

''We are also entering the new fleet management vertical with Del Go,'' Sheetal Bhalerao, chief operations officer of WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said.

