Airtel says network outage was for 5 mins; fully normalised in 10 mins

Bharti Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration, around 5 minutes, across India due to a technical glitch, and the network was fully normalized within a few minutes, the company said on Friday.

Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

''Our internet services were disrupted for approximately 5 minutes today morning due to a technical glitch. This was immediately tackled, and the network was fully normalized within the next 10 minutes. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers,'' the company said in a revised statement.

Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country.

The company has over 20 crore mobile data and 40 lakh fixed broadband users across the country.

