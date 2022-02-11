QuEST Global Announces Winners of 10th Edition of 'Ingenium'

- Team from P.E.S. Institute of Technology, Bengaluru wins top honors for their software concept that detects Parkinson's disease at an early stage - Bennett University, Noida, and P.E.S. College of Engineering, Mandya teams recognized as first and second runners-up positions respectively - Mentored by a dedicated team of industry experts from QuEST, the winning teams demonstrate innovative thinking that help solve real world challenges and pave the path for a better, safer and smarter world PUNE and BENGALURU, India, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- QuEST Global, a global product engineering services company, announced the winners of the 10th annual 'Ingenium' competition. Ingenium is an initiative aimed at fostering innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset amongst engineering students. Through Ingenium, QuEST provides a platform for the young talent of India to apply their engineering skills to solve real world problems. This year's winners are selected from over 6000 teams and were selected based on the uniqueness of their ideas, application into the real world, demonstrability and cost effectiveness.

We are happy to congratulate the P.E.S. Institute of Technology (PESIT), Bengaluru, for their first place win. PESIT's Loganyaa Senthil, Niraj Anil Babar, and Rohan Pillai created a software proposition to aid doctors in the early detection of Parkinson's disease. It not only detects the disease but is also designed to predict the stage of the disease, helping doctors adopt the right course of treatment from an early stage. Penumudy Tanvi and Vysyaraju Sampath Raju from Bennett University, Noida, and Manikant Amaresh Savadatti and Suryakantha from P.E.S. College of Engineering (PESCE), Mandya are the first and second runners-up respectively. Bennett University students developed solutions intended to effectively reduce the time of image search on the web. The second runners-up utilized artificial intelligence to create an advanced, cost effective robot that acts as an assistant to primary healthcare providers in hospitals. The robot helps reduce front line workers contact with patients by delivering medicines, basic health monitoring and delivering audio and video messages. Speaking on the announcement Shrikant Naik, Global Head – Delivery, QuEST Global said, ''Ingenium demonstrates QuEST's commitment to investing in people and our community by providing young engineering talent a platform for experiential learning. The creativity, resiliency and uniqueness of the ideas presented by the students fuels my belief in the young engineering talent of our country. I appreciate our sponsors, Wabtec Corporation, India, and Ingersoll Rand Technologies and Services Private Limited for their shared vision in nurturing young engineers and helping to provide a platform to showcase talent.'' Mr. Yogesh Kumar, Vice President – Technology & India Engineering, Wabtec Corporation, said, ''Innovation is the core belief of Wabtec. We have partnered with QuEST for Ingenium as it amplifies that belief and it is one of the key drivers for our strong relationship with the company. I am overwhelmed to see the depth and breadth of ideas coming from our young minds. These have true potential to solve complex problems of tomorrow across industries. Congratulations to all the winners and participants.'' ''It feels great partnering with QuEST and making life better for communities around us. I am delighted to witness the next generation of engineers work on unique ideas that utilize technological advancements for the benefit of the society. Makes me feel proud of the students who participated. We wish all the winners the very best for their future,'' added Mr. Ramesh KV, Engineering Director, IRETC, Ingersoll Rand Technologies and Services Private Limited.

Ingenium demonstrates the company's commitment to successfully utilize its engineering expertise to bridge the industry-academia gap and create a pool of a skilled workforce who will eventually help bridge the skill gap that currently looms over the industry. For the past 10 years, this annual forum has provided an opportunity to identify, support and nurture the skills of engineering students and help them live their dream of bringing their ideas to life.

About QuEST Global: For nearly 25 years, QuEST Global has been a trusted global product engineering services partner to many of the world's most recognized companies in the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, Healthcare and Medical Devices, Rail and Semiconductor industries. With a presence in 13 countries, 54 global delivery centers and 12,000+ personnel, QuEST Global is at the forefront of the convergence of the mechanical, electronics, software, and digital engineering innovations to engineer solutions for a safer, cleaner, and sustainable world. QuEST Global's deep domain knowledge and digital expertise help its clients accelerate product development and innovation cycles, create alternate revenue streams, enhance consumer experience, and make manufacturing processes and operations more efficient.

