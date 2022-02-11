Alkem inks license agreement with Harvard University's OTD

Alkem Laboratories on Friday said it has inked a licence agreement with Harvard University's Office of Technology Development (OTD) to develop and commercialise a novel technology for effective treatment of diabetic neuropathy, foot ulcers, peripheral arterial disease (PAD) and other injuries caused by vascular disease. Developed in the lab of David Mooney at Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and John A Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS), the technology is an injectable, biocompatible scaffold for the sustained release of tissue-regenerative molecules. Alkem plans to apply its drug development and manufacturing capability to advance this technology from bench to bedside through the application of efficient translational, pre-clinical, and clinical models. ''This license agreement with Harvard enables us to harness an innovation with great clinical potential, identified and nurtured by the Wyss Institute, to bring novel treatments to market. ''It also serves as an example of Alkem's commitment to fostering continued academic, clinical, and commercial collaborations to bring impactful medical technologies to patients,'' Alkem Laboratories Managing Director Sandeep Singh said in a statement. The license grants Alkem commercialisation rights in the US and India. ''This technology license represents yet another successful initiative by the Wyss Institute to advance our mission of bringing life saving technologies out of the lab and into the real world. ''Alkem' s position in India gives it the potential to reach many millions of patients who do not have access to expensive, brand-name treatments, which could significantly contribute to the reduction of human suffering globally,'' the Wyss Institute's Founding Director Donald Ingber said. Ingber is the Judah Folkman Professor of Vascular Biology at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital, and Professor of Bioengineering at Harvard SEAS.

