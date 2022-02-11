Left Menu

Microsoft's new laptops getting faster with SD 8cx Gen 3

American tech giant Microsoft's upcoming laptops are going to get faster as the company is updating the product with SD 8cx Gen 3.

Updated: 11-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 19:09 IST
American tech giant Microsoft's upcoming laptops are going to get faster as the company is updating the product with SD 8cx Gen 3. As per GSM Arena, the device is running Qualcomm's ARM-based flagship chipset for Windows devices, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3.

The model name seems to be in line with previous codenames of Surface devices while the 'EV2' designation suggests that the product has entered the hardware testing stage or in other words Equipment Verification Testing (EVT). In this stage, the maker is making sure that everything in the hardware is functioning properly before finalizing the external and internal design.

The outlet suggests that the CPU can go against the 25W-rated Intel and AMD processors when it comes to multi-core performance. However, single-core performance is still higher for Intel and AMD chips. For the unversed, the device has recently entered the hardware testing stage. (ANI)

