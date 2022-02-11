Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 20:10 IST
TRAI starts consultation on ways to promote networking, telecom equipment manufacturing
Telecom regulator TRAI on Friday issued a consultation paper on promoting networking and telecom equipment manufacturing in India.

The detailed consultation paper seeks to take stakeholder views on existing concerns in networking and telecom equipment manufacturing, and examine measures that need to be taken to meet the demand of growing market both within the country and outside, TRAI said in a statement.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) will also deliberate on measures required for transforming the telecommunication manufacturing landscape and establish the country as an export hub.

''TRAI has today issued the consultation paper on promoting networking and telecom equipment manufacturing (NATEM) in India,'' the statement said.

The growing number of data users and upcoming technologies like 5G, Internet of things, machine-to-machine communications are likely to fuel the networking and telecom equipment market growth.

This, in turn, provides tremendous opportunities for manufacturers to transform into global players.

''As envisaged in National Digital Communication Policy (NDCP-2018), if India’s contribution to global value chains is to be maximized by focusing on domestic production, increasing exports, and reducing the import burden, then several policy initiatives will required to be taken,'' TRAI added.

TRAI has set March 11, 2022 as deadline for written comments, and March 25, 2022 for counter comments, if any.

