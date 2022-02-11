Left Menu

Tinder's new Blind Date feature involves matching based on personality instead of picture

Tinder is adding a new "Blind Date" feature, using which you have to chat with other users before you can see what they look like.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:25 IST
Tinder's new Blind Date feature involves matching based on personality instead of picture
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Tinder is adding a new "Blind Date" feature, using which you have to chat with other users before you can see what they look like. As per The Verge, Blind Date is the latest addition to Tinder's Fast Chat lineup that features other in-app experiences like Hot Takes and Swipe Night. With the feature, users will be paired based on what they have in common, answer prompts, and play games. If both users decide to match, they will be able to finally see each other's photos.

Within the feature, Tinder users answer timed questions / prompts like "It's OK to wear a shirt ___ times without washing it" or "I put ketchup on _______." If you aren't impressed by their answer, you can decide to pair with someone else. Designed to be "low-pressure," Tinder says the app "reflects the modern dating habits of Gen Z... and also taps into their '90s nostalgia." Tinder claims that during the feature's early testing phase, users made 40 per cent more matches compared to its other Fast Chat features that include profiles and images, promoting a user's chance of meeting someone they would overlook elsewhere.

US Tinder users can access the new feature now, and it will be available to global users in the "coming weeks." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022