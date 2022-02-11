Left Menu

Google's dynamic colour themes now coming to more Android 12 smartphones

One of Android 12's marquee new features has been the Material You dynamic theme and while it's still a Pixel exclusive, Google has now revealed that it's coming to a growing list of Android devices.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 22:42 IST
Google's dynamic colour themes now coming to more Android 12 smartphones
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

One of Android 12's marquee new features has been the Material You dynamic theme and while it's still a Pixel exclusive, Google has now revealed that it's coming to a growing list of Android devices. According to GSM Arena, Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus, Vivo, Realme and Tecno phones will get the new option soon but no concrete timeline was provided.

Google also showcased a preview of various Android phones running Gmail with the new color theming option. Android Product Manager Rohan Shah also revealed that Google is working with more OEMs to ensure that key design APIs such as dynamic color are working consistently across the Android ecosystem.

A recent report had suggested that Material You-style dynamic themes may soon become a prerequisite for all phones launching with Android 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar System’s building blocks

What are asteroids made of? A sample returned to Earth reveals the Solar Sys...

 Australia
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fourth day; Australians told to get COVID boosters to be considered fully vaccinated and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand protesters occupy parliament grounds for fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022