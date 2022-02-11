Left Menu

Twitter says investigating errors on website

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 48,000 user reports of outage. The micro-blogging site said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.us it is yet to determine the scope of impact on its users.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 23:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twitter Inc said on Friday it was experiencing an elevated number of application programming interface errors and is currently investigating the issue.

Application programming interface, or API, is a set of protocols for building and integrating application software. Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 48,000 user reports of outage.

The micro-blogging site said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.us it is yet to determine the scope of impact on its users. Some users on Reddit complained of being logged out of their Twitter account while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

