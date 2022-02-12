Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

Twitter Inc said on Friday it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now," the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1492200491769597960. Earlier, Twitter had said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.us that it was facing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Over 40,000 users had reported outage of the service on Downdetector, a website which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

