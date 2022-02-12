Left Menu

Twitter back online after software glitch disrupts services

Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 00:14 IST
Twitter Inc said on Friday it had fixed a software glitch in its micro-blogging website that had disrupted services for several thousands of its users.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now," the company said in a tweet https://twitter.com/TwitterSupport/status/1492200491769597960. Earlier, Twitter had said on its status page https://api.twitterstat.us that it was facing an elevated number of application programming interface errors, a set of protocols for building and integrating application software.

Over 40,000 users had reported outage of the service on Downdetector, a website which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. Some users on Reddit had complained of being logged out of their Twitter account, while others said they could not send or retrieve tweets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

