Scoreboard of the first WODI between India and New Zealand here on Saturday.

Scoreboard New Zealand Women Suie Bates c Shafali Verma b Deepti Sharma 106 Maddy Green c Yastika Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 17 Amelia Kerr b Poonam Yadav 33 A Satterthwaite c Richa Ghosh b Goswami 63 Sophie Devine c Mithali b Pooja Vastrakar 13 L Tahuhu c Harmanpreet Kaur b Pooja Vastrakar 8 Katey Martin run out (Pooja Vastrakar) 6 Brooke Halliday c Richa Ghosh b Goswami 6 Hayley Jensen c Mithali b Gayakwad 6 Jess Kerr c Sabbhineni Meghana b Gayakwad 4 Hannah Rowe not out 5 Extras 8 (b-3, lb-3, w-2) Total (All out in 48.1 Over) 275 Fall of Wickets: 1-54, 2-106, 3-204, 4-222, 5-236, 6-250, 7-258, 8-265, 9-269 Bowling: Jhulan Goswami 10-0-58-2, Pooja Vastrakar 9-0-55-2, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 7.1-0-28-2, Deepti Sharma 8-0-47-2, Poonam Yadav 10-1-51-1, Harmanpreet Kaur 4-0-30-0.

India Women Innings Sabbhineni Meghana c Maddy Green b Tahuhu 4 Shafali Verma lbw Sophie Devine 12 Yastika Bhatia c Maddy Green b Jensen 41 Mithali Raj c Amelia Kerr b Jess Kerr 59 Harmanpreet Kaur c Halliday b Jess Kerr 10 Richa Ghosh st Katey Martin b Hannah Rowe 22 Deepti Sharma c Maddy Green b Amelia Kerr 16 Pooja Vastrakar c Bates b Jensen 23 Jhulan Goswami not out 13 Poonam Yadav c Martin b Jess Kerr 3 Rajeshwari Gayakwad b Jess Kerr 0 Extras 10 (b-1, lb-3, w-6) Total (All out in 49.4 Ov) 213 Fall of Wickets:1-13, 2-17, 3-105, 4-130, 5-139, 6-164, 7-190, 8-201, 9-213 Bowling: Lea Tahuhu 9-1-36-1, Jess Kerr 9.4-2-35-4, Sophie Devine 7-0-23-1, Hayley Jensen 8-0-36-2, Hannah Rowe 6-0-25-1, Amelia Kerr 10-0-54-1.

