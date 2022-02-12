Left Menu

Apple releases iOS 15.3.1, iPadOS 15.3.1 to fix crucial vulnerability

American tech giant Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 that should fix a critical vulnerability related to WebKit.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 20:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American tech giant Apple has released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1 that should fix a critical vulnerability related to WebKit. According to GSM Arena, the vulnerability is related to WebKit allowing malicious websites to execute a code on devices such as iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

As per Apple's statement, the vulnerability has been exploited, but it shares no details on the number of affected users nor on the damage caused. Apple is also seeding watchOS 8.4.2 and macOS Monteray 12.2.1, fixing the same issue. The latter is supposed to squash the Bluetooth battery draining bug as well, reported GSM Arena. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

