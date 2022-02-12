Left Menu

Fortnite's 'Uncharted' crossover to have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake skins

Online multiplayer video game Fortnite has revealed an 'Uncharted' film crossover, coming to the game on February 17.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2022 21:23 IST | Created: 12-02-2022 21:23 IST
Fortnite's 'Uncharted' crossover to have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake skins
Still from 'Uncharted' Fortnite crossover trailer (Image source: YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Online multiplayer video game Fortnite has revealed an 'Uncharted' film crossover, coming to the game on February 17. As per The Verge, Tom Holland will star in Fortnite for a second time, thanks to a new skin in his portrayal as Nathan Drake in the upcoming 'Uncharted' movie that hits theatres on February 18.

The original Nathan Drake character and Chloe Frazier will also be available in both the movie and video game forms inside Fortnite. Epic Games started teasing the collaboration late on Friday with a treasure hunt website, days after leakers spotted code inside Fortnite that pointed towards an "Uncharted treasure map." Players had to solve a 14-character password, with some creators getting clues along the way. The password, sicparvismagna, was solved in a matter of minutes, leading to the 'Uncharted' Fortnite crossover trailer.

The trailer only confirms the wearable outfits so far, but there will likely be additional cosmetics as part of this collaboration. Epic Games says the 'Uncharted' items will appear in Fortnite's item shop on February 17, just ahead of the 'Uncharted' movie release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

TOSHIBA POSTS HIGHER Y-Y HDD SHIPMENT AND EXABYTES IN 2021

 Taiwan
2
Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview Channels

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 Build 22000.526 to Beta and Release Preview C...

 Global
3
NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

NASA telescope detects higher-frequency X-rays from Jupiter

 United States
4
Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suicide

Bank officer killed by wife, son; body thrown down to make it look like suic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022