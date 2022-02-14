Left Menu

PM congratulates space scientists on successful launch of PSLV C52 mission

Marking the first launch mission of the year 2022, Indian Space Research Organisations earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites were successfully placed into the intended orbit by the PSLV-C52 rocket on Monday, a feat described by the ISRO as a marvellous accomplishment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 11:48 IST
PM congratulates space scientists on successful launch of PSLV C52 mission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's space scientists on Monday on the successful launch of the PSLV C52 mission. Marking the first launch mission of the year 2022, the Indian Space Research Organisation's earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites were successfully placed into the intended orbit by the PSLV-C52 rocket on Monday, a feat described by the ISRO as a ''marvelous accomplishment''.

Modi tweeted, ''Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high-resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping.''

