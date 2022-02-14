450connect picks Nokia to build nationwide LTE450 radio network

450connect, a joint venture backed by German companies from the energy and water sectors, has partnered with Nokia to build its new nationwide, highly-available and secure LTE450 radio network.

With the new LTE450 radio network, operators of critical infrastructures will receive the platform they need to digitalize their infrastructure, implement the energy transition to decarbonization, and further secure the energy supply, Nokia said in a press release on Monday.

"In view of the major challenges involved in setting up the 450MHz platform, we are pleased to have Nokia as a strong and capable partner at our side for the long-term, with whom we can meet the high technical requirements of our customers as operators of critical infrastructure," said Carsten Ullrich, CEO of 450connect.

As part of the deal, Nokia will manage the supply and performance of all LTE components, including maintenance services, until 2040. These include geo-redundant LTE cores, RAN network, Nokia Wavence microwave radio backhaul, management solution and installation, commissioning, integration, training and support services.

Nokia said that its industrial-grade LTE450 technology is ideally suited to achieve wide-area coverage and operate services such as voice and machine-to-machine communications (M2M) or Internet-of-Things applications for critical infrastructure.

"Nokia can make an important contribution to securing this country's energy supply with our industrial-grade 450 MHz private LTE network, especially considering the challenges posed by the energy transition to decarbonization and decentralization. We look forward to a trusting and close cooperation with 450connect on this long-term and important project for the Federal Republic of Germany," said Dirk Lewandowski, Vice-President Central and East Europe, Nokia Enterprise.

In March 2021, 450connect GmbH received the exclusive assignment of the 450MHz spectrum until 2040. Radio services will start rolling out in the first regions of Germany next year, with a nationwide rollout to take place by 2025.