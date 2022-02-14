Left Menu

Germany is ready to discuss European security with Russia - Scholz

Reuters | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:00 IST
Germany is ready to discuss European security with Russia - Scholz

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday he expects clear steps from Russia to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine, adding that Germany and its Western allies were prepared for serious dialogue with Russia over European security.

"We are ready for a serious dialogue with Russia on European security issues," Scholz told a news conference after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Scholz announced new credit of 150 million euros ($170 million) from Germany to Ukraine and said the West was ready to impose "very far-reaching and effective sanctions" if Russia violated Ukraine's territorial integrity. ($1 = 0.8839 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we can do about it

Fungal infections cause more Aids deaths than tuberculosis – here’s what we ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022