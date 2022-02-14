Left Menu

Mobileye to launch fully electric and autonomous shuttles in U.S. in 2024

With years of experience in important aspects of autonomous solutions - Beep in the operations of micro-transit and mobility solutions, Benteler EV Systems in the design and manufacturing of automotive solutions and safety systems, and Mobileye in the delivery of automated driving solutions - the trio will mass-produce mobility solutions to enable convenient and accessible transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Florida | Updated: 14-02-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 14-02-2022 20:59 IST
Mobileye to launch fully electric and autonomous shuttles in U.S. in 2024
Image Credit: Twitter (@intel)
  • Country:
  • United States

Intel subsidiary Mobileye has partnered with Benteler EV Systems, Beep Inc., to develop and deploy fully electric and fully autonomous movers across public and private communities in North America.

Aimed at addressing micro-transit inequities in first- and last-mile transportation networks, the fully autonomous shuttles are expected on public roadways in the U.S. starting in 2024.

The full benefits of autonomy can only be reached with scale. Working with Beep and Benteler, Mobileye aims to mass-produce first- and last-mile self-driving mobility solutions that will enable the convenient, accessible and safe movement of people across North America.

Johann Jungwirth, vice president of Mobility-as-a-Service at Mobileye.

With years of experience in important aspects of autonomous solutions - Beep in the operations of micro-transit and mobility solutions, Benteler EV Systems in the design and manufacturing of automotive solutions and safety systems, and Mobileye in the delivery of automated driving solutions - the trio will mass-produce mobility solutions to enable convenient and accessible transportation.

Commenting on this partnership, Joe Moye, CEO of Beep, said, "Beep's well-established U.S. footprint for our autonomous mobility operations model, which incorporates machine learning, contextual route intelligence and Beep's existing centralized command center platform, combine with Benteler's and Mobileye's manufacturing expertise to make this the first alignment of all capabilities needed to successfully scale the deployment of this important transformation in passenger mobility."

With one of the most widely dispersed autonomous fleet in the world, operating in Israel, Germany, Japan, China, France and the U.S., Mobileye is proving daily the capabilities of its Mobileye Drive self-driving system. In December 2021, the company shipped its 100 millionth EyeQ SoC, the brains behind modern advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

TRENDING

1
Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions, writes to MoS Personnel

Central excise and service tax officers association seeks timely promotions,...

 India
2
Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

Google releases first developer preview for Android 13

 United States
3
Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

Rihanna makes red carpet debut with A$AP Rocky post pregnancy revelation

 United States
4
Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hypertension: Study

Sleep apnea in pregnancy linked with increased post-delivery risk of hyperte...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022