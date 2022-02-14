Mobileye to launch fully electric and autonomous shuttles in U.S. in 2024

Intel subsidiary Mobileye has partnered with Benteler EV Systems, Beep Inc., to develop and deploy fully electric and fully autonomous movers across public and private communities in North America.

Aimed at addressing micro-transit inequities in first- and last-mile transportation networks, the fully autonomous shuttles are expected on public roadways in the U.S. starting in 2024.

The full benefits of autonomy can only be reached with scale. Working with Beep and Benteler, Mobileye aims to mass-produce first- and last-mile self-driving mobility solutions that will enable the convenient, accessible and safe movement of people across North America. Johann Jungwirth, vice president of Mobility-as-a-Service at Mobileye.

With years of experience in important aspects of autonomous solutions - Beep in the operations of micro-transit and mobility solutions, Benteler EV Systems in the design and manufacturing of automotive solutions and safety systems, and Mobileye in the delivery of automated driving solutions - the trio will mass-produce mobility solutions to enable convenient and accessible transportation.

Commenting on this partnership, Joe Moye, CEO of Beep, said, "Beep's well-established U.S. footprint for our autonomous mobility operations model, which incorporates machine learning, contextual route intelligence and Beep's existing centralized command center platform, combine with Benteler's and Mobileye's manufacturing expertise to make this the first alignment of all capabilities needed to successfully scale the deployment of this important transformation in passenger mobility."

With one of the most widely dispersed autonomous fleet in the world, operating in Israel, Germany, Japan, China, France and the U.S., Mobileye is proving daily the capabilities of its Mobileye Drive self-driving system. In December 2021, the company shipped its 100 millionth EyeQ SoC, the brains behind modern advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).