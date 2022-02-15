Left Menu

Canada offering up to C$500 mln loan to Ukraine, lethal weapons -PM

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-02-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 03:30 IST
  • Canada

Canada will offer a loan of up to C$500 million ($393 million) to support Ukraine, which is bracing for a possible Russian invasion, and also said it would provide C$7.8 mln worth of lethal equipment and ammunition, the prime minister said on Monday.

"The goal of this support from Canada and our other partners is to dissuade Russia from pursuing its aggression towards Ukraine," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

($1 = 1.2725 Canadian dollars)

