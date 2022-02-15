PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Warren Buffett bought $1bn stake in Activision weeks before Microsoft deal https://on.ft.com/3Lx8qe9 - Facebook owner Meta sued by Texas over facial recognition system https://on.ft.com/3sJuFoA

- Crypto platform BlockFi to pay $100mn penalty over interest-bearing accounts https://on.ft.com/3JqR2G1 - Trump accountant says financial statements should 'no longer be relied upon' https://on.ft.com/3rNRKqY

Overview - Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway disclosed stake in Activision Blizzard of about $1 billion, purchased weeks before the Microsoft deal, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

- The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. - A subsidiary of crypto company BlockFi Inc has agreed to pay $100 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 states to settle charges in connection with a retail crypto lending product the New Jersey company offered to nearly 600,000 investors.

- The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements, Mazars dropped it as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)