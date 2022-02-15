Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 15

- A subsidiary of crypto company BlockFi Inc has agreed to pay $100 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 states to settle charges in connection with a retail crypto lending product the New Jersey company offered to nearly 600,000 investors. - The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements, Mazars dropped it as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements.

Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 06:28 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 06:28 IST
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Feb 15

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Warren Buffett bought $1bn stake in Activision weeks before Microsoft deal https://on.ft.com/3Lx8qe9 - Facebook owner Meta sued by Texas over facial recognition system https://on.ft.com/3sJuFoA

- Crypto platform BlockFi to pay $100mn penalty over interest-bearing accounts https://on.ft.com/3JqR2G1 - Trump accountant says financial statements should 'no longer be relied upon' https://on.ft.com/3rNRKqY

Overview - Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway disclosed stake in Activision Blizzard of about $1 billion, purchased weeks before the Microsoft deal, in the fourth quarter of 2021.

- The Texas attorney general's office sued Meta's Facebook on Monday, alleging that the social media giant violated state privacy protections with facial-recognition technology that collected the biometric data of millions of Texans without their consent. - A subsidiary of crypto company BlockFi Inc has agreed to pay $100 million to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and 32 states to settle charges in connection with a retail crypto lending product the New Jersey company offered to nearly 600,000 investors.

- The accounting firm that handled Donald Trump's company's financial statements, Mazars dropped it as a client and said it could no longer stand behind a decade of statements. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in progress

This stunning new image captured by Hubble shows triple galaxy merger in pro...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare system overwhelmed; Merck Japan says to accelerate imports of COVID-19 treatment and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports 1,347 COVID cases as healthcare syste...

 Global
3
LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experience

LG unveils new CineBeam 4K laser projectors to elevate home cinema experienc...

 Korea Rep
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the two-TD game; Olympics-CAS decision will determine whether Valieva can compete in women's singles - IOC and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL-Rams receiver Kupp named Super Bowl MVP after the t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022