Oppo to showcase high-end flagship products at MWC 2022

At the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 tech event, Oppo will showcase its latest flagship products and technologies under the theme "Shape the Future".

In a press release on Tuesday, the Chinese smartphone maker said that it will introduce a brand-new connectivity product, record-breaking mobile technologies, R&D achievements in AR and 5G, and several high-end flagship products at the leading mobile technology event, which will be held in Barcelona, Spain, from February 28 to March 3, 2022.

There will be five major exhibition areas to bring the audience a rich, diverse, and interactive experience. These include:

Brand

Flagship

Smartphone Technology

5G

AR Ecosystem

In addition, Oppo will create a virtual playground for tech enthusiasts who cannot join the event in person but can still have a taste of what the company has to offer at MWC 2022 via their smart devices anytime and anywhere.

Oppo will also share its efforts in sustainability as a corporate citizen.

Meanwhile, Oppo has announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to co-develop industry-leading camera technologies for its flagship Find X series. The duo will work together to develop advanced imaging solutions through R&D collaboration, aimed at providing users with more natural colors and a more refined imaging experience.

The "OPPO | Hasselblad Camera for Mobile" will be first introduced in the next generation of its flagship Find X series in the first quarter of 2022.

"Following the success of OnePlus and Hasselblad's collaboration in the past year, we are very pleased to see the partnership enter a new stage of development, giving more users around the world a chance to enjoy the legendary Hasselblad mobile imaging experience," said Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer.